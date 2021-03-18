JUST IN: Parly launches pharmaceutical caucus 

Advocate Mudenda

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

A group of parliamentarians has formed a caucus to promote the growth of the country’s pharmaceutical industry.

The Parliamentary Pharmaceutical Caucus (PPC) was launched by the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda this morning.

The chairman of the PPC Cde Matthias Tongofa said the pharmaceutical industry was critical in the development of the health sector and the country.

