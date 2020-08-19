Source: JUST IN: Politburo meets today | The Herald

ZANU PF acting secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa.

Herald Reporter

The revolutionary ZANU PF party is holding its Politburo meeting today at its headquarters in Harare.

In a notice, the party`s Acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa urged members to be punctual.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr O M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 19 August 2020 (today) at the home of the People`s Revolution ZANU PF Headquarters,” the notice read.

President Mnangagwa who is the ZANU PF First Secretary chairs politburo meetings.

An array of national issues and those affecting the party are likely to be discussed.