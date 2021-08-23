Source: JUST IN: President Mnangagwa leaves for Hichilema inauguration | The Herald

President Mnangagwa speaks to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at Robert Mugabe International Airport this afternoon before leaving for Lusaka, Zambia to attend the inauguration of Zambian President-elect Hakainde Hichilema tomorrow.

Kudakwashe Mugari – Deputy News Editor

President Mnangagwa has left Harare for Lusaka, Zambia where he is expected to attend the inauguration of Zambian President-elect Hakainde Hichilema at the National Heroes Stadium tomorrow.

He was seen off by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Minister of State Security in President’s Office Owen Ncube, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, and the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana, service chiefs and other senior Government officials.

President-elect Hichilema won the recent Zambian presidential election, beating former President Edgar Lungu by almost one million votes.

He garnered 2 810 757 votes, while Mr Lungu trailed with 1 814 201 and conceded defeat, committing to hand over power peacefully.