Source: JUST IN: President mourns Magufuli | The Herald

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has expressed his condolences on the passing on of Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

In a statement on Twitter, the President said “My deepest condolences to the family of His Excellency President John Magufuli and the people of Tanzania. Africa mourns with you. May his soul rest in peace”.

The death of Cde Magufuli was announced by the country’s Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday.

She said he died from the heart disease that had plagued him for a decade.