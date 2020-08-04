JUST IN: President reassures nation

President Mnangagwa addresses the nation this morning

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has assured Zimbabweans that the country will overcome present challenges wrought by both natural disasters such as the Covid-19 pandemic, and also illegal sanctions and the divisive politics of unpatriotic opposition parties.

In a State of the Nation Address at the State House, President Mnangagwa said despite present challenges the country’s goal towards achieving Vision 2030, under his leadership, remained unchanged.

“The New Dispensation came with the clear goal to improve the plight of the majority of our people, through an elaborate agenda to reform, restructure and rebuild, towards achievement of Vision 2030. Undoubtedly, my Administration has faced many hurdles and attacks since inauguration.

“These included the divisive politics of some opposition elements, the illegal economic sanctions, cyclones, droughts and more recently, the deadly Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Notwithstanding the several challenges, both natural and those fashioned by people, the President said Zimbabwe remains on course towards becoming a middle income country by 2030.

“The direction we desire remains unchanged. Our goal remains clear and stable. Forward ever,” he said.