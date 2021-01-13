JUST IN: Rushwaya Granted $100 000 Bail 

Former ZIFA chief executive and suspended Zimbabwe Miners Federation boss, Henrietta Rushwaya, has been granted $100 000 bail by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna.

Rushwaya was in custody since October 26, accused of attempting to smuggle 6kg of 99.99 pure gold to Dubai through Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

She was ordered not go 80km near any border and to report to the police three times weekly, as part of her bail conditions.

More details to follow…