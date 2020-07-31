Source: JUST IN: SADC commemorates World Human Trafficking Day | The Herald

Herald Reporter

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) yesterday joined the rest of the world in commemorating the World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

The event is commemorated on the 30th of July every year. This year’s commemoration is “Committed to the Cause – Working on the Frontline to End Human Trafficking.”

The theme underscores the important role played by Front Line Officers, who are responsible for providing service. Trafficking in Persons (TIP) is one of the fastest growing crimes in the region and across the globe.

In a statement, the regional bloc said on the 30th July each year, the SADC region joins the rest of the world to commemorate World Day against Trafficking in Persons, following the proclamation by the United Nations General Assembly in its resolution A/RES/68/192.

“The sophistication of TIP lies in the complex web within, which it happens. With the advent of Covid-19, it can be expected that Traffickers will up-scale their activities taking advantage of reduced vigilance by law enforcement officers who are largely involved in enforcing Covid-19 regulations.

“The capacity of Member States and other non-governmental organisations to provide essential services to the victims of TIP has also been heavily impacted,” read the statement.

In recognition of the importance of TIP front line service providers, SADC has over the years, provided a coordinated response at regional and member states level.

Capacity building as well as legislative reform have been the cornerstones of the response mechanism in the region. The Revised SADC Strategic Plan of Action on Combatting Trafficking in Persons, especially Women and Children (2016-2023), provides a blue print for Regional Response at both Regional and Member States level.

The SADC-UNODC Regional Programme on “Making the SADC Region Safer from Drugs and Crime” (2013 – 2023), has also contributed towards the fight against TIP, while leveraging human and financial resources.

SADC commends the Frontline service providers, and implores them to remain vigilant and adapt responses to the changing methods of the traffickers and especially in this COVID – 19 pandemics.