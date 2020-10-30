Source: JUST IN : Shamva boys drown while swimming | The Herald

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Two Shamva boys aged 6 and 9 drowned in a pool along Mushambanyama River while swimming on Tuesday afternoon.

Acting provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Samuel Chikasha identified the two as Olisit Chimhango (9) and Tongaishe Makanya (6) who both live at 120 Musonza Street in the town.

On Tuesday at around 2pm the boys, who are related, were coming from Shamva Gold Mine in the company of Lekangwa Chipembere (12).

They saw a pool along Mushambanyama River and ran towards it, removed their clothes and dived in for a swim.

Chipembere was left standing by the roadside, watching from a distance. When he saw that the pair were drowning he shouted for help.

Mr Umali Kazembe (50) of Shamva Gold Mine rushed to the scene, dived into the pool and retrieved the bodies.

The boys’ uncle, Mr Tarupeta Mataya (29) of Chimukute Street, was told and he made the report to Shamva police station.

Police officers who attended the scene observed that the bodies had no visible injuries and were taken to Shamva Hospital for a post mortem.

Sgt Chikasha appealed to parents and guardians to look after their children to ensure that they do not swim unsupervised.

“Those with private dams we urge you to ensure that they are fenced so that children don’t have access,” he said.