Source: JUST IN: Two swept away as they attempt to rescue drowning cow | The Herald

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

A search party has been launched in Makhakavhule area where two men drowned when their inflatable boat capsized in uMzingwane River this morning.

Two others managed to swim to the banks and the villagers are now searching for two others down stream.

The area is located 25 km west of Beitbridge town.

“Searches are now underway. The river started swelling midweek covering the bridge which links us with the town. The two men were part of four people who wanted to rescue a cow from the river when the boat overturned two metres into the waters,” said a witness Mr Wellington Mudyawabikwa.

uMzingwane River is down stream the overflowing Zhovhe Dam which supplies Beitbridge town with water.