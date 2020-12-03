JUST IN: Zim records 114 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

0

Source: JUST IN: Zim records 114 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | The Herald

Herald Reporter

COVID-19 cases continue to spike, with 114 new cases recorded yesterday, taking the number of active cases to 1 295.

All the 114 cases are local transmissions, which has seen experts raising concern that citizens were now taking a casual approach to fighting the spread of the pandemic.

Yesterday, 1 862 PCR tests done.

No deaths were reported yesterday, while 28 new recoveries were noted.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has recorded 10 243 cases, 8 671 recoveries and 277 deaths.

