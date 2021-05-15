Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza is the Acting Chief Justice of Zimbabwe 

Elizabeth GwaunzaThe lawyers representing the @JSCZim have just issued a statement advising that Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza is the Acting Chief Justice of the Republic of Zimbabwe with immediate effect, following today’s historic High Court decision on the Malaba challenge!

