Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza is the Acting Chief Justice of Zimbabwe 

Elizabeth GwaunzaThe lawyers representing the @JSCZim have just issued a statement advising that Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza is the Acting Chief Justice of the Republic of Zimbabwe with immediate effect, following today’s historic High Court decision on the Malaba challenge!

Source: Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza is the Acting Chief Justice of Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwean

The lawyers representing the

@JSCZim

have just issued a statement advising that Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza is the Acting Chief Justice of the Republic of Zimbabwe with immediate effect, following today’s historic High Court decision on the Malaba challenge!

