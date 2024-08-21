Source: Kadoma establishes child healthcare facility – The Southern Eye

KADOMA City Council has established a healthcare facility that will offer services to children, a development meant to improve health outcomes for children.

In an interview with Southern Eye yesterday, Kadoma mayor Nigel Ruzario said the facility was built using devolution funds.

“As a council, we have established a family child healthcare facility in a bid to improve the healthcare, development and growth of children,” Ruzario said.

“The facility will integrate the family in the care of children. At the health facility, families will also be empowered with knowledge and skills to enable them to care for the child both at the health centre and at home.”

Ruzario said the unique facility would involve families as collaborators with health professionals in the provision of healthcare to children.

Turning to incessant sewer bursts and water shortage faced by the city over the years, Ruzario said council had lined up projects to deal with the challenge.

“We have a water loss reduction project, we are in the process of procuring, installing and commissioning two clear water pump sets, rehabilitation and commissioning of Kopje reservoir tanks, renovating two sewer treatment plants as well as replacement of 10km of sewer lines,” he said.

Ruzario said council had also revamped Waverly bus terminus, serviced Baobab commercial stands ranging from 2 000 to 10 000 square metres, repaired electric motors and introduced solar-powered streetlights in the central business district.