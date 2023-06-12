Kadoma fatal crash claims three mourners

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THREE mourners travelling from Kadoma for a relative’s burial who committed suicide by hanging, were on Saturday afternoon killed when a vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road near Kadoma.

The accident, which occurred at the 137-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Harare highway, resulted in serious injuries for 15 other passengers.

According to a Zimbabwe Republic Police tweet, the three were killed on the spot while 15 others were injured when a Toyota Hilux vehicle with 17 occupants veered off the road to the left.

The vehicle overturned and landed on its left side.

The deceased were taken to Kadoma General Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were also taken to the same institution where they are being treated for various injuries.