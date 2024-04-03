Source: Kadoma men nabbed for stocktheft -Newsday Zimbabwe

Police in Kadoma have arrested two men found in possession of 13 cattle suspected to have been stolen.

The arrest follows a tip off from villagers which led to a recent raid.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Munashe Mugova (23) and Julius Hlanayi (23).

The incident occurred at Pamene Farm in Kadoma.

“On March 17, the police attended the scene and raided the suspects’ plot. On seeing the police, the two suspects ran away leaving 13 cattle in the kraal. Two heifers were positively identified by their owner and were subsequently recovered,” Nyathi said.

“Investigations by the police unearthed that 11 of the cattle were suspected to have been stolen and were handed over to the local headman for safe keeping awaiting identification by their rightful owners.”

He said the police, on March 28 this year, acted on information received and conducted a raid at the suspects plot leading to their arrest.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, the police in Chikari arrested Tawanda Musongeya (38) after being found in possession of beef.

“On March 30, police in Chikari acted on received information and arrested Tawanda at his house on Meldon Ace Mine Compound, Chikari.

“The police conducted a search at his house leading to the recovery of beef amounting to a full carcass. The suspect implicated his brother, Hardlife Musongeya and his brother-in-law, Praise Mboni as his accomplices. On seeing the police, Hardlife Musongeya and Praise Mboni ran away,” Nyathi said.

He said investigations revealed that the three suspects had assigned their wives Tirevei Jacob (32), Kudzai Salimu (19) and Noster Simon (34) to sell the meat in the Dalny Compound in Chakari.

Nyathi said the duo was subsequently arrested.

He said Tawanda led the police to Kabhangu grazing land for indications where the law enforcement agents established that the suspects stole and slaughtered cattle in the Mukamba area of Chakari.

Police recovered one brown hornless cow head, four hooves, offals and one brown hide at the scene of crime.

“The police also noticed four decomposed brown cattle heads and one decomposed black cow head which were about 15 metres from the scene,” Nyathi added.