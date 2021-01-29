Karachi Test: Pakistan easily defeated South Africa 

Pakistan has won the first test against South Africa by seven wickets, after 14 years of home series and taken 1-0 unassailable lead in 2 match test series.

In the Test match played at the National Stadium Karachi, South Africa scored 220 in the first innings in response to which the Pakistani team managed to score 378 runs thanks to a century by Fawad Alam and thus gave the hosts a 158-run lead.

The visiting team was bowled out for 245 runs.In pursuit of the easy target of 88 runs given by South Africa, Pakistan lost 3 wickets; Imran Butt 12, Abid Ali 10 and Captain Babar Azam were dismissed for 30 runs. Azhar Ali remained unbeaten on 31 and Fawad Alam on four.

The Proteas side fell miserably in the spin trap laid by Pakistan on Day 4 of the first test. The visitors resumed play on 187/4 and things immediately got worse when Hasan Ali bowled night-watchman Maharaj with the first delivery of the day.

Pakistani bowlers put South Africa in trouble, Yasir Shah and Noman Ali took seven wickets during the match.

Pakistan has a one nil lead in the two-match Test series, the second match will be played at the Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium.

South Africa:

Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan:

Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Shaheen Afridi, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali.

Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host, can follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya