Source: Kariba crafts master plan -Newsday Zimbabwe

STAKEHOLDERS in Kariba say sustained development of the resort town should be anchored on wildlife, water and tourism.

Former Kariba legislator, John Horton, said the resort town had the potential to grow if the three pillars were to be activated fully.

Kariba authorities are meeting various stakeholders’ to draft a master plan

“We have plenty of wildlife in Kariba and this if used well has great potential to turn around the potential of this area,” Horton said.

“We also have one of the largest water bodies in Africa (Lake Kariba) and this water body attracts hundreds if not thousands of tourists yearly.

“There is need to redefine and refresh for new activities that will lure investors and make them to invest thereby bringing the development that everyone is awaiting.”

Kapenta Workers Union of Zimbabwe secretary general, Rhodes Madyira, echoed similar sentiments.

“The water body that we have in Kariba is a great potential earner through industries such as kapenta and fisheries,” Madyira said.

“There is need to utilise the water body and make sure that we scout for more investors to invest in the water industry.”

Lake Kariba is located on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia. It is known for its wonderful sunsets, serene boat trips and idyllic seclusion which makes it a memorable destination.

The lake is man-made and was created after the construction of Kariba Dam which was finished in 1958.