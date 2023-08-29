Source: Kariba fish catches increase -Newsday Zimbabwe

KAPENTA and fish catches on Lake Kariba have risen owing to changes in temperatures which rise from August to March, creating favourable conditions for fishing.

In an interview with the NewsDay yesterday, Kapenta Workers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Rhodes Madyira described the rise as a positive development.

“We are happy with the catches which we have been experiencing of late. They are positive and this is good for our local economy,” Madyira said.

“Our catches apply to both fish and the kapenta, for example, one kapenta rig has been getting half or one tray per night, as of now some are getting up to around four trays.”

However, a local fish dealer Tellmore Machaya said the increase in catches had led to flooding of the market leading to low or no sales.

“The fish market has plummeted because the product has flooded (the market) and the price has also gone down from US$3,30 per kg to US$2,60 per kg,” he said.

Lake Kariba is home to a variety of fishes such as tiger, bream, tilapia, catfish, barbel, labeo, jack and vundu.