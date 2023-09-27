Source: Kariba gets new mayor -Newsday Zimbabwe

KARIBA’s ward 7 councillor Ralph Maoneyi has been elected the town’s mayor.

Maoneyi of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party garnered seven votes against his closest rival George Masendu’s five votes in elections held on Tuesday.

Maoneyi will be deputised by Tendai Mapondera who was uncontested.

In his acceptance speech, Maoneyi said he would work hard to bring development to the resort town.

“I want to thank the community of Kariba for having confidence in me. I will work hard with fellow councillors and make sure that Kariba becomes one of the best towns in the country. Issues to do with the welfare of the resident is at my heart thus I will make sure all challenges that residents are facing get resolved timeously,” he said.

Kariba Urban Residents Association chairperson Tapiwa Tawonameso congratulated Maoneyi describing him as a visionary.

“I want to congratulate Maoneyi on winning the mayoral elections. I see great things in terms of development coming for Kariba.

“He is a visionary and with our support as residents, he will definitely deliver.”