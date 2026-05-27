Source: Kariba goes blue economy: Fish cage project unlocks new incomes -Newsday Zimbabwe

SEVERAL government officials from Mines, Skills Development and Youth Empowerment ministries last week visited Nyaminyami Rural district to assess a pioneering fishery project along the Ume River and King’s Camp.

The initiative is part of government’s broader resilience programme, implemented through external financing from the Global Fund and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) acting as principal recipient.

The project is being rolled out by the Matusadona Conservation Trust with support from UNDP Zimbabwe and the government under the Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund 2.

It comes as authorities step up conservation efforts on both land and water to reverse the decline in fish and wildlife stocks around Matusadona National Park.

By introducing floating fish cages, the project aims to help communities that depend on natural resources to increase their incomes while supporting stock regeneration.

Four cages have been installed under the bridging and scaling-up phases.

The wider plan for Kariba district includes expanding floating cages and building cold chain infrastructure along the shores of Lake Kariba.

A cold chain facility is operational at King’s Camp, enabling fishermen to sell their catch at US$3,50 per kilogramme, well above the average price of US$2 per kg.

The project is expected to benefit 26 permit holders and 52 fishing assistants, with a total of 312 people set to benefit.

Skills Development permanent secretary Rudo Chitiga said more women needed to take up fishing, noting that only seven of the 54 people involved are female.

“Women should not be afraid of the water,” she said.

“We have heard of the risks in fishing, but through training, women can do it.”

Kariba councillor Temptation Masuku reiterated the call saying the community needs to embrace the new approach.

“This project is giving our people a chance to earn better from fishing without depleting the lake.

“We must support it and ensure everyone, including women, participates,” Masuku said.

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training permanent secretary Solomon Mhlanga urged young people to organise themselves and apply for funding.

“Opportunities are being created specifically for the youth and funds are available when they come together as groups. Ecobank is one of the institutions that can help them to secure funding for their projects,” Mhlanga said.

The initiative aligns with the government’s push to link conservation, climate resilience, and livelihood development for communities living along Lake Kariba.