Kariba International Tiger Fish Tournament preps underway

PREPARATIONS for the 63rd edition of the Kariba International Tiger Fish Tournament (KITF) have begun, with the event scheduled to take place from October 2.

The tournament, that was first held in 1962, is now a catch-and-release instead of a catch-and-kill, a development meant to conserve the majestic aquatic species.

Speaking to NewsDay Weekender yesterday, KITFT marketing contractor David McAlister said the stage is set for the global event.

“We are thrilled to report that preparations for the 63rd annual KITF are at an advanced stage, with everything falling beautifully into place for the event. Our team has been working diligently to ensure that this year’s tournament not only meets, but exceeds the high expectations set by previous editions,” McAllister said.

“As in years past, we are committed to a 100% catch-and-release policy, honouring our dedication to sustainably managing our precious aquatic resources while giving anglers the thrill of the chase.”

He added that the two-day event will attract more than 70 teams.

“’We are expecting to welcome over 70 teams this year, with participants from both international and regional countries, alongside a strong representation from Zimbabwe. This diverse line-up reflects the global appeal of the tournament and the shared passion for fishing that unites anglers across borders.

“Each team brings their unique spirit and camaraderie, promising an exhilarating competition and an unforgettable atmosphere on the waters of Kariba.”

Added MacAlister: “The winning team will not only earn the esteemed bragging rights that come with triumphing at this prestigious tournament, but they will also receive a coveted trophy symbolising their victory.

“Additionally, this year, we are excited to announce a special prize for the first angler to reel in a tiger fish measuring over 76cm, sponsored by Isuzu Autoworld — a brand new V-Cross double-cab truck valued at an impressive US$65 000.”

The Kariba Tiger Fish Tournament is an annual event that takes place at the National Angling Union of Zimbabwe.

The entry fee varies depending on the team size, ranging from US$300 for a team of two to US$550 for a team of four.