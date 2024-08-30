Source: Kariba man trampled to death by elephant –Newsday Zimbabwe

Kariba man trampled to death by elephant

A 47-YEAR -OLD Kariba man, Scorch Gawa, was trampled to death by an elephant in Batonga on Wednesday night, NewsDay has learnt.

According to police, Gawa was attacked by an elephant while coming from a beer drinking binge.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo also confirmed the incident and urged people to avoid moving around at night. “Yes we can confirm an incident where a man was trampled to death by an elephant in Kariba. We discourage people from moving at night because animals usually move during the night” said Farawo.