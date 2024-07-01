Source: Kariba turns to AI to engage residents –Newsday Zimbabwe

The technology allows residents to access municipal services conveniently and efficiently.

THE Municipality of Kariba has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot system designed to enhance remote interaction between council and ratepayers.

The AI chatbot offers a variety of functionalities that streamline access to essential services and foster better communication between council and the community.

Through the new system, ratepayers can easily inquire about and pay their bills, ensuring that they stay up-to-date with their municipal obligations without the need for physical visits or lengthy phone calls.

The chatbot also allows users to submit service delivery reports and complaints directly through WhatsApp.

This feature simplifies the process of reporting issues such as water outages, refuse collection, road damages and other municipal service disruptions, enabling quicker resolutions.

“Residents and ratepayers can pay or check their balances without coming to council offices through the new chatbot,” said Municipality of Kariba public relations officer, Gabriel Mazivofa.

“Residents can also raise service delivery reports, complaints and even feedback on the platforms. Also council can engage stakeholders online regarding issues like budgeting, strategic planning and consultations.”

The chatbot also facilitates participation in council programmes, keeping the community informed about ongoing and upcoming initiatives and encouraging active civic engagement.