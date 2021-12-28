Source: Karoi gas station robbed US$51 000, car | The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

POLICE in Karoi are investigating an armed robbery case in which four unidentified men pounced on Engen gas station and vanished with over US$51 000 and a car on Boxing Day.

Acting provincial police spokesman, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident but referred questions to national spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

However, a statement from the ZRP said it was, “Investigating an armed robbery case that occurred at a Service Station in Karoi at around 0300 hours last Sunday when four unidentified men attacked the manager, his family, security and took more than USD 51 500 cash and a VW Golf vehicle.”

The robbery comes barely a few days after a gang of armed men attacked a Mukuru money agency housed inside Zapalala Wholesale in Chegutu, firing several shots in the air before stealing at least US$17 000.