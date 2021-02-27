Source: Karoi residents lose property after floods | The Herald

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

SOME residents in Karoi recently lost property worth thousands of dollars after blocked storm water drains caused flash floods.

The floods affected homes are in Chiedza, Claudia and Chikangwe suburbs.

Residents have urged council to clear the drains to prevent flooding in future.

“Several homes and residents were affected by floods recently.

“The central business district has also been affected by the problems which affected mostly Claudia, Chikangwe and Chiedza high-density suburbs,” said Mrs Fortunate Kazenge from Chiedza suburb.

Karoi Residents Association (KRA) chairperson, Trymore Chinembiri, said council was supposed to prioritise the issues.

However, he called upon residents to desist from dumping refuse all over the place as it eventually blocks storm waterways.

Council chairperson, Councillor Abel Matsika said council was aware of the situation and was looking into the problems to identify lasting solutions.

Council spokesperson, Precious Nhara appealed to residents to ensure all drains were cleared to allow water to flow freely to prevent flooding in built-up environments.