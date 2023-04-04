Karoro trial postponed

0

Source: Karoro trial postponed The Herald 

Karoro trial postponed Douglas Karoro

Senior Court Reporter 

The trial of former Agriculture Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro and his four co-accused on allegations of misappropriating inputs under the Presidential Inputs Scheme was today postponed after one of them failed to attend court because of ill-health.

The hearing was penciled to be heard before Harare Regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa, but was postponed to April 21 for trial continuation after Dean Dzimunya was said to have contraced Covid-19.

Karoro and Dzimunya are jointly charged with GMB Mushumbi Pools Depot Manager Lovejoy Ngowe, Jeremy Phiri and Ben Chidamba.

They are charged with fraud.

 

