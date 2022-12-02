Source: Karoro trial set for 2023 | The Herald

Douglas Karoro

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

THE trial of former Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Douglas Karoro and Grain Marketing Board Mushumbi Pools depot assistant manager Lovejoy Ngowe was yesterday adjourned to next year after Kororo’s legal representative was said to be engaged at the Supreme Court.

The trial was set for January 25 after Karoro’s lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya was said to be not available.

Karoro and Ngowe are charged with two counts of fraud. Ngowe is represented by lawyer Mr Batanai Pesanai.

The two allegedly misappropriated agricultural inputs under the Presidential Inputs Scheme worth US$43 000, in March which were meant to benefit farmers in Mbire constituency.

Karoro allegedly went to collect the seed from Ngowe on separate occasions using his cars and having the seed marked on teh dispatch vouchers as for the needy in the constituency. The two allegedly converted the into their own use.

Ngowe was allegedly found in possession of 10x2kg Seedco SC301 maize seed and 10x5kg Seedco SC513 maize seed in his house at GMB Mushumbi pools. GMB is said to have lost US$18 030 in the process

Again in March, Karoro and Ngowe met at Mahuwe Shopping Centre in Mushumbi Pools, and hatched a plan to defraud GMB Mushumbi Pools.