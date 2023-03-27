Source: Katsimberis trial set for April 19 –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE trial of property developer, George Katsimberis, on a charge of constructing a showroom without approved plans from the Harare City Council, has been set for April 19, 2023.

Katsimberis, who is now being represented by Tinotenda Chinyoka after dumping his previous lawyers, has had his trial postponed on several occasions at his request.

He has previously engaged more than eight lawyers, among them advocates, Chinyoka, Lewis Uriri, Tawanda Kanengoni, Charles Warara, and Tendai Biti.

Katsimberis has also filed several court applications seeking the recusal of magistrates, prosecutors, postponements and other requests.

He allegedly entered an agreement with a local property developing company to build cluster houses in Borrowdale, Harare, at a cost of US$1 million.

Contrary to the terms of the agreement, Katsimberis allegedly constructed a showroom without an approved plan from the City of Harare.

It later allegedly emerged that the plan had been fraudulently acquired and the building material used was substandard, leading to the demolition of the structure by city authorities.