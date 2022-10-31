Source: Katsimberi’s witness on the run | Herald (Crime)

Herald Reporter

The key witness in the perjury case against former Pokugara Properties General manager Michael Van Blerk is on the run.

Investigations have revealed that police are looking for Roy Nyabvure who is also a former City Harare employee to interview him in connection with a fraudulent plan he allegedly approved for builder George Katsimberis while at work.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has since written a letter to Nyabvure’s lawyers from Mutumbwa Mugabe and Partners saying they want to interview Nyabvure.

However the lawyers in their letter to the police indicated that Nyabvure was still testifying and cannot be prosecuted.

In a bid to seek clarification, the police approached deputy prosecutor general Mr Micheal Reza to ascertain whether Nyabvure was still testifying in court.

However Mr Reza in a letter disputed that Nyabvure was still testifying.

“Please be advised that Mr Nyabvure was a State witness in the Perjury trial against Michael Van Blerk and Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Ltd. He has since led his evidence in chief, was cross examined and reexamined. He was thereafter excused by the court as his witness duties were completed. If he is a witness in any other case and if I may be favoured with the CRB, I will be able to check and verify for you,” Reza wrote to the police.