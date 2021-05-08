Source: Kazembe and Matanga evade jail – The Zimbabwean

HOME Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe and

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga

have evaded imprisonment after compensating Loveness Chiriseri, a

victim of police shooting.

Kazembe and Matanga risked being imprisoned for contempt of court

after they failed to pay compensation to Chiriseri as ordered by High

Court Judge Justice Edith Mushore in July 2020.

But on Thursday 6 May 2021, ZRP saved Kazembe, Matanga and Chief

Inspector Modwick Musonza, the Officer in Charge of St Mary’s Police

Station in Chitungwiza from serving jail time after the law

enforcement agency finally paid compensation amounting to RTGS$1 418

703.09 to Chiriseri as damages for the reckless and indiscriminate

shooting of the Chitungwiza resident.

Chiriseri was awarded US$16 788 in damages after she was assisted by

Fiona Iliff of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights to sue when she shot

by police officers in August 2018. She was injured when a police

officer manning a police checkpoint at the intersection of Seke road

and Delport road shot twice at a private vehicle she was travelling in

as a passenger.

Chiriseri sued Matanga, Kazembe, Chief Inspector Musonza and Finance

Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube for damages for injuries

sustained as a result of the shooting, medical expenses, pain and

suffering, nervous shock and loss of amenities to life.

In court, Iliff argued that the police officer who shot Chiriseri

applied excessive force and that the officer’s constitutional right

was exercised in an overzealous and questionable manner.

In her extensive ruling, Justice Mushore noted that Chiriseri posed no

danger to the public or to the internal security of the country or to

law and order and that she was an unarmed non-threatening passenger in

a vehicle.

The police officer, Justice Mushore said, had no basis to fire a

weapon at a civilian target and if it was his intention to stop the

driver of the vehicle in which Chiriseri was travelling in from

proceeding through a checkpoint, he ought to have fired a warning shot

into the air.