Source: Kezi man up for gold theft –Newsday Zimbabwe

A 24-YEAR-OLD man from Kezi in Matabeleland South province appeared last week before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing a charge of gold ore theft.

Nembaware remanded Scotch Ndiweni in custody for trial on December 20 this year.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on December 11, a security guard, whose name was not given, was doing routine patrols and observed Ndiweni entering the mine premises and disappearing into a shaft at the mine.

The guard reportedly alerted mine manager Titus Mudimba that there was an intruder in the mine shaft.

The two reportedly proceeded to the shaft, where Ndiweni had entered and they found him loading gold ore into a sack.

The two apprehended Ndiweni and handed him over to Plumtree police.

They recovered the gold ore after.