Source: KFC defrauded of $1,6m by developer – The Standard

A Harare software developer has been arraigned at the Harare magistrates courts for defrauding Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurant chain of more than $1,6 million.

Nontandus represented by Tatenda Jakarasi (29) was fined $100 000 and ordered to pay back the money to KFC after breaching a contract for a payments system.

The two companies signed the contract in 2019.

The court heard that Nontandus has so far paid back $104 000 out of $1 698 188.46.

The software developer, which trades as Munch, was supposed to sell KFC’s various products through its online applications on Ecocash, Telecash, Visa or Mastercard and was to be paid 10% commission for every transaction.

During the period from February 2020 to October 2020, Nontandus in Belgravia, Harare violated a trust agreement with Crispy Chicken Restaurants represented by Christopher Rwodzi.

The court heard that the software developer unlawfully and intentionally converted proceeds to their own use and failed to handover the money to KFC upon demand.

The software application was designed in a way that if an order was placed it would simultaneously reflect on the complainant’s mobile phone and Nontandus would send a motorcycle to collect the order and the client would pay money upon delivery.

After selling the product, the software developer was supposed to remit the proceeds on a weekly basis after deducting his commission.