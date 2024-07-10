Knowledge-driven economy key 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ministry of Skills Audit and Development Permanent Secretary Ambassador Rudo Chitiga addresses the 29th stakeholders’ consultation meeting in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Joshua Muswere

Joshua Muswere

Herald Correspondent

Government policies, from next year to 2035, will be guided by the skills audit set to be conducted this year.

The audit is meant to raise the skills base beyond the current 38 percent for the fulfilment of Vision 2030 and implementation of the Africa Agenda 2063, the Secretary in the Ministry of Skills Audit and Development, Ambassador Rudo Chitiga has said.

The Ministry of Skills Audit and Development has conducted 29 consultative programmes across all 10 provinces in the country to determine and cultivate the necessary abilities that will lead the nation’s socioeconomic growth and to create policies and initiatives that will enable the country to reap the benefits of the fourth and fifth industrial revolutions.

Speaking at a provincial stakeholder’s consultation held in the capital Harare yesterday, on the role and the mandate of the ministry, Amb Chitiga emphasized the necessity of this national priority in building a knowledge-driven economy with sustained development and innovation to achieve increasing industrialisation and modernisation of the country.

“There is a need for a skills revolution in Zimbabwe to drive to drive the socio-economic transformation of the country. The focus of this national priority is to foster a robust skills revolution that will create a knowledge driven economy of sustainable growth and innovation to achieve immerse industrialisation and modernisation of Zimbabwe.”

Amb Chitiga underscored that this is in accordance with President Mnangagwa’s mantra of establishing a successful Zimbabwe, the decentralisation and devolution agenda aspires to improve the system of governance.

“In line with His Excellency’s mantra of building a prosperous Zimbabwe and leaving no one and no place behind. The agenda seeks to make the system of governance community-based, people oriented and facilitate the growth of provincial economies,” she added.

The country’s literacy rate stands above 90 percent, making Zimbabwe the second most literate country in Africa. However, speaking during a question and answer session after the provincial stakeholders’ consultation, Zimbabwe Open University director Gerald Munyoro said there was need to complement literacy with the skills as it is what the country needs.

“I am in support of this ministry because it speaks to skills development and that is what the country needs.”

“As a country we are very literate but we need to get to a point where we are very skilled and in that way we are then able to create jobs so that as a country we could be able to restore our wealth and pride of the nation,’ he said.

In an effort to cater for regional disparities in development, the Ministry of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution has a Provincial Development Plan (PDP) that seeks to facilitate economic devolution where provinces and districts acts as economic hubs to attract investments.

Skills development is at the core of every meaningful socio-economic development of any nation.