Kuda Tagwirei Brings Clean Water And Solar Power To Schools And Clinics

He is also a Seventh-Day Adventist Church elder and preacher and was recently appointed to the Land Tenure Implementation Committee by Mnangagwa.

BGF which he runs with his wife Sandra, has donated 15 tonnes of maize meal, 3,000 litres of cooking oil, sugar, salt, and sugar beans to benefit 1,500 households in Ward 26 of Mutoko.

Tagwirei is also committed to building churches in various regions, including Mutoko.

Through his foundation, Tagwirei has been providing free medical care in areas like Domboshava, Mashonaland East, and Plumtree, Matabeleland South, offering services such as dental care, blood pressure checks, antenatal care, optometry, diabetes management, and healthy eating advice.

Tagwirei owns Arundel Hospital in Harare, where he provides free medical services to his church members.

He also sponsors local football teams, Dynamos and Highlanders, through Sakunda.