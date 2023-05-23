Kwekwe-Gokwe Road Accident Kills 6 People

A Nissan NP300 with three passengers collided with a Honda Fit vehicle with eight passengers. Six people died, including both drivers and two passengers on the spot. Two more passengers died at Kwekwe General Hospital. Five injured victims are at Kwekwe General Hospital, and two others are at Gweru General Hospital. In a statement seen by Pindula News, police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, urged motorists to be patient and follow all road rules and regulations. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem, and three victims have been identified. Reads the police statement:

FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT AT 15 KM PEG ALONG KWEKWE – GOKWE ROAD

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which six (6) people were killed whilst seven (7) others were injured at the 15 kilometre peg along Kwekwe-Gokwe Road on 21st May 2023 at about 1800 hours.

A Nissan NP300 with three (03) passengers on board, which was travelling towards Kwekwe, was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle with eight (08) passengers on board, which was travelling in the opposite direction. As a result of the accident, both drivers and two (02) passengers died on the spot whilst two (02) other passengers died on admission at Kwekwe General Hospital.

Three (3) victims were positively identified by their next of kin as:-Edward Mutimbu, a male adult aged 40 of Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service, Headquarters, Tafadzwa Chokera, a male aged 24 of Zhombe Business Centre, Anna Muzeziwa a female adult aged 42 of Zhombe Mission Hospital.

The other three (3) victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital Mortuary for post mortem whilst five (5) of the injured victims are admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital. The other two (02) victims are admitted at Gweru General Hospital.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores motorists to be patient on the roads and above all adhere to all road rules and regulations.