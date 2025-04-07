Source: Kwekwe man shoves poison into wife’s mouth – The Southern Eye

A KWEKWE man has been remanded in custody after allegedly forcing his wife to drink poison during a dispute, leading to her death.

Norest Ndhlovu (29) of Qagani village, Chief Malisa in Silobela, was arraigned before the Kwekwe Magistrates’ Court facing a murder charge.

He was remanded in custody to April 17 this year.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, allegations are that on May 17 at around 9pm, Ndhlovu assaulted his wife before shoving a poisonous substance down her throat during a domestic dispute.

The now deceased was admitted to the hospital and discharged.

Thereafter, she was in and out of hospital until she succumbed to the effects of the poison on March 4 this year.