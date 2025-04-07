Kwekwe man shoves poison into wife’s mouth 

0

Source: Kwekwe man shoves poison into wife’s mouth – The Southern Eye

A KWEKWE man has been remanded in custody after allegedly forcing his wife to drink poison during a dispute, leading to her death.

Norest Ndhlovu (29) of Qagani village, Chief Malisa in Silobela, was arraigned before the Kwekwe Magistrates’ Court facing a murder charge.

 

He was remanded in custody to April 17 this year.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, allegations are that on May 17 at around 9pm, Ndhlovu assaulted his wife before shoving a poisonous substance down her throat during a domestic dispute.

The now deceased was admitted to the hospital and  discharged.

Thereafter, she was in and out of hospital until she succumbed to the effects of the poison on March 4 this year.

Related posts:

  1. Bus crew arrested for smuggling drugs 
  2. Supervisor, manager in court for US$19K theft
  3. Duo arrested for defrauding car importers of US$20k
  4. Chivhu woman ordered to pay US$2 786 for illegal water connection
  5. Ex-Arda boss in court for defrauding outspoken Geza
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *