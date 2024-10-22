Source: Lack of funding cripples school feeding programme –Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT says lack of funding has affected the school feeding programme which was recently introduced to tame the effects of the El Niño-induced drought and increase pupil attendance in schools.

During a Parliament session held last Wednesday, Primary and Secondary Education minister Torerayi Moyo told the legislators that lack of funds for transportation of the food rations had affected the programme.

“We were also given US$15 million and 27 000 tonnes of mealie-meal towards the feeding programme. In Harare, all schools benenefited. We have a challenge with schools that are in rural areas, the issue being funding for transportation of this food,” he said.

Moyo said all the 10 provinces would get a share of the US$15 million equally and that they had instructed the provinces to buy relish for the schools.

“We have spoken to the Public Education Department (PED) and procurement committee that they would buy relish so that they distribute it to the districts so that every school benefits,” he said.

Moyo said the school heads were aware of the development as he believes that they got communication from PED.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said there was nothing wrong if parents would contribute some money towards buying relish.

“When they are given mealie-meal and want children to learn while they are well fed, there is nothing wrong for parents to pay for relish while waiting for government provision,” he said.

Moyo and Ziyambi made the above remarks responding to a question raised by Mwenezi West legislator Priscilla Moyo on how the government would cushion parents in rural areas as they have no money to buy relish for their children.