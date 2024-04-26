Lady Chevrons in horror show 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

LOSING START . . . The Lady Chevrons had a horror show with the bat against lowly Vanuatu in the opening Group B match in Abu Dhabi last night.

ZIMBABWE’S hopes of making the finals of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup took a huge knock when they suffered a shock six-wicket defeat against Vanuatu, with 21 balls to spare, in a Group B match of the Global qualifiers in Abu Dhabi last night.

Pre-tournament permutations were that Zimbabwe would need to win against Vanuatu and then target at least two more victories in matches against Ireland, the Netherlands and UAE, to reach the semi-final as one of the top two in Group B.

Only the finalists will progress to the finals set for later this year.

Now the Lady Chevrons must win against the tougher opponents of the group, if they are to stay in contention, and their next challenge is against the hosts on Saturday evening.

After winning the toss, Lady Chevrons captain Mary-Anne Musonda opted to bat and they never settled, as wicketkeeper Modester Mupachikwa fell for a duck off three balls of the second over, leaving Zimbabwe on 10/1.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano came in at number three and added 20 for the second wicket with opener Sharne Mayers.

Mugeri-Tiripano then fell for 11 off as many balls after 4.1 overs and it became 30/3 as number four Musonda fell for a golden duck.

Mayers followed after 5.1 overs, departing for an innings topscore of 16 off 12 balls. So bad was the Lady Chevron’s batting that the next highest contribution came from wayward Vanuatu bowlers, who gave away 13 extras.

Josephine Nkomo made 10 from 11 balls and was only the third Zimbabwean batter to reach double figures, with seven others falling for single digits, four of them ducks.

Zimbabwe were bowled out in 13.3 overs, meaning they had 39 unused balls in the innings as player-of-the-match, Nasimana Navaika claimed four wickets for 13 runs in four overs.

Navaika went on to score a match topscore of 21 off 36 balls at number three as Vanuatu reached the target for the loss of four wickets in 16.3 overs.