Source: Lake Gwayi-Shangani, Kunzvi Dam nearing completion | The Sunday Mail

Emmanuel Kafe

LAKE GWAYI-SHANGANI, the country’s third-largest inland reservoir, is now 70 percent complete, while construction of Kunzvi Dam has reached the halfway mark, with completion expected before year-end.

The two mega projects are expected to increase water supplies, boost agricultural production and stimulate economic activity.

Upon completion, Lake Gwayi-Shangani will provide a sustainable water source for Bulawayo, offering a reprieve from the city’s long-standing water woes.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Zimbabwe National Water Authority head of corporate communications Ms Marjorie Munyonga said: “In terms of Gwayi-Shangani, construction of the dam is now 70,2 percent, with the dam wall now 39 metres high.

“The dam will irrigate over 10 000 hectares of land, boosting food security in Matabeleland North (province).

“The dam also comes with power generation capabilities and is expected to produce 15 megawatts of power to be fed into the national grid.”

Work on the hydroelectric plant, she said, was underway.

“Lake Gwayi-Shangani will also unlock socio-economic opportunities in the areas of tourism and fisheries, and it is expected to start impounding water in the 2025/2026 rainfall season.”

Meanwhile, Kunzvi Dam in Mashonaland East province is set for completion by the end of the year. It is expected to augment Harare’s water supply, which has been strained by rapid population growth.

The dam will also support irrigation in Murewa and Goromonzi districts.

“Kunzvi Dam is being constructed in Mashonaland East province to provide water for the expanding business centres of Juru, Goromonzi, Musami and Cross,” said Ms Munyonga.

“The dam will also irrigate 500 hectares of land for communities in Murewa and Goromonzi districts.

“In addition, Kunzvi Dam is expected to ease water challenges in Harare, whose raw water sources have been outstripped by demand from the growing population.”

Presently, developers on site are working on the core trench excavation, core material placing, outlets excavation and construction of the intake tower.