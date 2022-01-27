Land baron arrested 

Land baron arrested
Land baron Joseph Murimwa (35)

Crime Reporter

A 35-year-old land baron has been arrested on allegations of defrauding a city businessman of five top of the range vehicles worth over US$86 000 in exchange of five residential stands in Westlea area, in a botched land deal.

Joseph Murimwa was arrested by detectives from the Commercial Crime Division (CCD) and is assisting with investigations.

The vehicles that the businessman was duped are a Range Rover, Toyota Prado, Toyota RunX, an Isuzu KB250 and a Jeep Cherokee.

Police said sometime in 2018, the businessman (name withheld) who was looking for residential stands to buy approached his co-director who informed him that he had an uncle who was a land developer.

The businessman was then introduced to Murimwa who alleged that he had various residential stands in and around the city that he was selling. They entered into a deal after the businessman informed Murimwa that he wanted five residential stands measuring 1 000 square metres each.

He was shown the stands but when the businessman was about to develop them, he discovered that stands do not belong to Murimwa.

