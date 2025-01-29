Source: Land baron defrauds homeseeker –Newsday Zimbabwe

A HARARE woman has been dragged to the Harare magistrates court answering to a charge of defrauding an unsuspecting client of US$13 250.

A HARARE woman has been dragged to the Harare magistrates court answering to a charge of defrauding an unsuspecting client of US$13 250.

Tarisai Ngwarati (40) was yesterday remanded out of custody to February 26 for routine remand when she appeared before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya.

Allegations are that the complainant, who was seeking a housing stand, was approached by Ngwarati who indicated that Denias Makebhe was an employee of the Local Government ministry and had a residential stand for sale in Mabelreign in Harare.

Ngwarati allegedly misrepresented to the complainant that all paperwork was above board.

It is alleged that the complainant paid Ngwarati and her co-accused who are still at large US$12 000.

Court papers state that the complainant further paid US$400 for the processing of a lease with the Local Government ministry, US$600 as agent fees and another US$250 for agreement of sale.

The complainant realised that he had been duped after he inquired with the ministry about the status of the stand and was advised that Makebhe was not a government employee.

The matter was reported to the police leading to her arrest.

As a result of Ngwarati’s action, the complainant suffered an actual prejudice of US$ 12 250 and US$1 000 was recovered.

Rufaro Chonzi represented the State.