Land barons unleashed: The urban crisis plaguing Zim

IN Zimbabwe’s urban landscapes, a silent yet pervasive crisis is unfolding as land baronism spirals out of control.

The once-transparent processes of land acquisition have been overshadowed by a shadowy network of corruption and cronyism, leaving ordinary citizens and genuine developers struggling for a foothold.

This in-depth feature delves into the murky world of land barons in Harare, revealing how powerful individuals exploit the acute demand for land, while local government officials turn a blind eye.

As the capital grapples with rampant double-dealing and the conversion of public land into personal profit, this correspondent explores the intricate web of deceit that ensnares both residents and the institutions meant to protect them.

In recent years, Harare has witnessed a disturbing trend: the emergence of land barons — individuals who manipulate the urban land market for profit, often with the complicity of local government officials.

Alarmingly, reports of double-selling residential and commercial stands have become commonplace, leaving unsuspecting home-seekers in despair as their dreams of homeownership crumble.

The ward development committees, which are supposed to oversee land allocation and distribution, have become ineffective, overshadowed by the influence of corrupt officials and wealthy speculators.

Ward 20 councillor Mercy Kasvosve expressed her lack of awareness regarding land baron activities in her jurisdiction.

“The allocation of commercial stands occurs at Rowan Martin (Building), and beyond that, I have no knowledge of any irregularities,” she stated.

“My focus is on ensuring transparency within our processes, but I cannot comment on matters outside my direct oversight.”

Ward 9 councillor Prince Mutebuka did not respond to inquiries regarding this pressing issue, leaving community concerns unaddressed and raising questions about accountability in local governance.

In response to this crisis, the Government of Zimbabwe recently announced immediate measures to enhance the administration and management of Urban State Land.

This announcement underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring that Urban State Land is utilised effectively to support national development goals.

The Local Government and Public Works ministry emphasised that this land is a critical resource central to the national development agenda outlined in Vision 2030.

To facilitate a more efficient and transparent system for managing Urban State Land, the ministry imposed a moratorium on new land allocations.

This temporary suspension aimed to provide the ministry with the necessary time to review and strengthen existing policies and guidelines.

“The moratorium was essential to ensure that Urban State Land contributed to sustainable and functional developments,” stated an official statement from the Local Government ministry.

It is almost a year now since the announcement of the moratorium which sought to achieve several key objectives, among them:

lEnhancing transparency: Implementing a system that ensures fair and open allocation of Urban State Land.

lPromoting sustainability: Aligning land use with sustainable development practices.

lSupporting national goals: Ensuring that land allocation aligns with the national development strategies towards broader objectives of Vision 2030.

Stakeholders and the general public were urged to remain patient during the critical review process.

The government acknowledged the importance of Urban State Land and was committed to managing it in a way that benefits the entire nation.

Despite high commendations of the moratorium as a crucial first step towards addressing rampant land baronism the opposite is true as land barons remain untouchable and even taking root.

Experts and residents caution that without stringent enforcement and transparency measures, this initiative risked becoming mere grand standing.

Effective oversight and genuine community engagement are essential to restore trust and ensure equitable access to land for all citizens.

“When land becomes a commodity for the few, the consequences for urban development are dire,” noted Tendai Moyo, a prominent urban planner.

“It fosters inequality, stifles growth, and ultimately leaves the majority without access to basic necessities.”

Residents and community leaders are increasingly vocal about their frustrations.

Gertrude Dumba, a local land developer, shared her harrowing experience: “I followed all the procedures to buy land, only to be threatened by someone claiming ownership. It’s terrifying.”

Such testimonies are echoed by many who find themselves at the mercy of these land barons, often linked to the ruling Zanu PF party, which adds a political dimension to the crisis.

The ramifications of land baronism extend beyond individual grievances.

Many families have seen their homes demolished after unknowingly building on illegally acquired land, often situated in wetlands that were meant to be protected.

This has led to heavy financial losses and exacerbating the housing crisis in urban areas.

Further exploration uncovers that it is clear that land barons have mastered the art of evasion, operating within a well-established syndicate.

Insiders reveal a network of complicity where officials turn a blind eye in exchange for a share of the profits.

The tragic irony is that while the average citizen is priced out of the land market, the wealthy elite continue to thrive, further entrenching social inequalities.

At the heart of this crisis is the troubling relationship between land barons and local government officials.

Despite their claims of ignorance, senior officials at Town House, Cleveland House, and Rowan Martin cannot escape the mounting evidence linking them to unscrupulous land dealings.

Leaked memos and insider testimonies reveal a systemic problem where land barons operate as extensions of local governance, profiting from the desperation of those in search of land.

Recent allegations against Gilbert Bgwende, an alleged “notorious land baron”, underscore the extent of this corruption.

Barred from Harare City Council offices due to his alleged corrupt practices such as bribing councillors to secure land deals, Bgwende’s case highlights a broader pattern of misconduct.

A leaked memo from Edgar Dzehonye, the acting head of human shelter services, details Bgwende’s criminal past and ongoing illegal activities, painting a grim picture of collusion between land barons and local authorities.

Despite the mounting evidence and public outcry, local government officials maintain their distance from the accusations.

“We are not involved in any corrupt practices related to land baronism. The claims are unfounded, and we maintain transparency in our operations,” stated a senior official at Rowan Martin.

However, an anonymous councillor admitted: “Everyone knows what’s happening, but fear keeps people silent.”

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has insisted that Harare City Council should come clean on land barons.

“We expect when such issues (land baronism) arise, they should be reported to the police,” CHRA director Ruben Akili has previously said.

“The local authorities should clear their name regarding the land barons’ issue.

“We need to see action, not just claims on radio that cases have been taken to court.”

The unchecked rise of land baronism in Zimbabwe reflects a broader crisis of governance and accountability.

As this painstaking feature reveals, the intertwining of corrupt practices and land acquisition has severe implications for urban development and social justice.

With residents increasingly aware of the injustices they face, the call for accountability and reform is growing louder.

Only time will tell if the tide can be turned against these untouchables, who thrive in the shadows of cronyism, leaving ordinary citizens to bear the brunt of their greed.