Source: Land barons wreak havoc in Kuwadzana –Newsday Zimbabwe

Land barons allegedly linked to the security sector are at the centre of a storm at the Teurai Ropa 2 Housing Cooperative in Kuwadzana Phase 3 amid allegations that they are exploiting vulnerable low-income individuals who joined the scheme.

In a statement seen by NewsDay, members of the scheme said they had discovered that the co-operative was a scam, systematically re-allocating previously sold stands to new buyers and collecting additional fees under false pretences.

“The initial fee to join was set at US$1 000, with members being assigned specific stand numbers and even shown the stands. Since joining, we have paid almost US$3 000 in fees, but are yet to see any progress. Every time we ask for an update, we are met with excuses or ignored altogether.

“Additional monthly fees US$125 for development, US$10 admin fee and surveyor US$50 costs are routinely collected, yet members have been repeatedly prevented from building structures on their stands with excuses about supposed development plans,” the members said.

They also expressed concern over the lack of transparency and accountability within the co-operative.

“Many members who sought clarification were met with evasion or were blocked from further communication with co-operative leaders. The co-operative repeatedly reallocates stands without notice, despite payments by original buyers charging current value, no refunds to the original buyers.

“Members are not registered with the council, violating standard cooperative and council practices. Stands are resold at high prices to new buyers, who are then asked to construct structures quickly to secure their property.

“They keep saying we need to wait for ‘the project to go ahead’, but there’s been no communication about actual development for years.”

The members appealed to the Housing and Social Amenities ministry and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the co-operative.

However, Teurai Ropa 2 Housing Co-operative technical adviser Willington Madziire said members had obligations to honour.

“I am glad that you correctly noted that it’s a co-operative society. Being a co-operative society, members of the cooperative society are required under Cooperative Societies Act, to pay the agreed development costs,” he said.

“Looking at the allegations context, It am failing to understand how one can take money from anybody without relevance to the named co-operative society.

“Remember a co-operative society is run under supervision of a chairperson and a management committee constituting a secretary, treasurer, first committee member of which I do not hold any such position under Teurai Ropa Housing Scheme. Rather, I am a technical adviser,” he said.