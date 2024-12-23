Source: Lawmakers push for more funding for rural schools –Newsday Zimbabwe

Cumanzala said most new schools, the majority of which are annexes, had no relevant buildings or teaching and learning materials.

LAWMAKERS have urged government to increase funds allocated to the education sector in the national budget to improve rural schools.

In an interview, Binga South legislator Fanuel Cumanzala said the responsibility of building new schools could not be wholly transferred to parents who are already engulfed by various economic upheavals.

“It is, therefore, imperative for the government to design a responsive school deployment to ensure refurbishment of old and dilapidated classroom blocks and teachers’ cottages,” Cumanzala said.

“This situation negatively affects learning and teaching, thereby contributing towards bringing down the education standards in Zimbabwe, as evidenced by poor and low pass rates in most rural schools in Zimbabwe and Binga district is a victim of these circumstances,” he said.

The legislator said infrastructure in rural schools was in a deplorable state not suitable or conducive for effective learning.

Meanwhile, during debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday, legislators made a call on the government to increase the budget for the education sector.

Chiredzi Central legislator Ropafadzo Makumire said funds should be increased to ZiG1 billion from ZiG532 million to improve critical infrastructure like laboratories.

“Most of the rural schools are only teaching Shona, English and the Bible. Rural schools must teach science subjects to ensure that we come out with doctors as well as other professionals to do science subjects,” Makumire said.

Makumire said some of the structures in rural schools were built during the liberation struggle hence they were falling apart.

“I think funds should be increased to assist in the construction of new schools especially in rural areas to cut distances travelled by students ,” Makumire.

Mashonaland Central senator Dorothy Mashonganyika said rural schools did not have user-friendly facilities such as ablution facilities, adding that every child had the right to education.