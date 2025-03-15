Source: Lawyer protests classification of Blessed Mhlanga docket as security risk –Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Mar. 14 (NewsDay Live) – Defence lawyer Chris Mhike has Friday raised a complaint and questioned the State why it classifies Heart & Soul TV senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga’s docket as a security risk.

However, magistrate Isheanesu Matova responded that it was just an administrative purpose.

Mhike also raised issues that Mhlanga is a student and has examination on March 19 and asked the court to allow him to write the examination under the supervision of Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service.

Matova said the defence was asking for something which was beyond his reach.

But Mhike said he believed the court had the authority to grant that application for him to write the examination.

“I can only operate within the four corners of statutes. That is beyond our reach,” Matova responded.

The matter was remanded to April 4.