Leather company director remains in jail 

During an inquiry into why Francesco Marconati had failed to perform the community service, the defence told the court that Marconati was given leave days by the community service supervisor as he had health issues to attend to.

Court Correspondent

THE director of Eagle Italian Shoes and Eagle Italian Leather, who was arrested on Tuesday for failure to comply with a court order which compelled him to perform 105 hours of community service, will spend another night in custody awaiting his bail ruling today.

The defence argued that there was no evidence before the court that Marconati failed to complete the community service as indicated by the State.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje said Marconati defied a court order for him to do the unpaid work.

“It came to our attention through numerous complaints that the accused person was not abiding by the court order.

“The warrant of arrest was issued by a clerk of court at the instigation of the community service department therefore there is no hand of the State in his arrest,” said Mr Chirenje.

“On the issue of bail, our position is very clear. The accused is a convict and has defied a court order.

“He is facing three months imprisonment and the risk of absconding is very high. There will also be serious interference with judicial proceedings if he is granted bail”.

The Magistrate Mr Simon Kandiero deferred the matter to today.

Marconati and his son Alessandro were found guilty of threatening to kill Ms Li Song, one of the company directors and shareholder.

During the trial, Li told the court that Marconati illegally removed her from the company position and replaced her with his son Alessandro.

Marconati (65) also used fraudulent CR6 forms to instruct Ecobank and First Capital Bank to remove her signature on all accounts and replaced them with his son’s.

It was proven that on September 28, 2022, Li Song was standing outside the Harare Magistrates Court after attending a criminal court where the Marconatis were facing fraud and forgery allegations in which she was the complainant.

While she was by her vehicle, she was approached by the pair and Francesco threatened her by pointing his finger at her saying, “Be careful that you want to send me to prison. I will kill you if you do not withdraw the case”.

Alessandro, the court heard, tried to restrain his father but he kept on shouting abusive words.

All the events were witnessed by Bernadette Mukuku, who was in the company of the complainant.