‘Legal principles anchor defence policy’ 

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri inspects a quarter guard at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks before her presentation to students at Zimbabwe Staff College yesterday. — Picture: John Manzongo

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE upholds principles of peace and stability as enshrined in the United Nations (UN) and African Union (AU) charters with the country’s defence policy anchored on legal principles contained in domestic and international laws.

This was said by the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri when she addressed students attending the Joint Command and Staff Course Number 34 at the Zimbabwe Staff College at the Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks.

Minister Muchinguri said that the country’s defence policy was non-aggressive in nature, but was aimed at defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while promoting the maintenance of international peace and stability.

“Zimbabwe upholds the fundamental principles and norms of peace, stability and tranquility as enshrined in the UN and AU Charters.

“The country’s defence policy has therefore always adhered to the strictest confines of the legal principles, percepts and normative rules of our domestic legislation and international law,” Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

The minister added that Zimbabwe respects the principle of non-interference in security crisis of other countries, but prioritised preventive diplomacy.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zimbabwe had only gone to war as a last resort since the country attained independence in 1980.

She said the internal security situation had been characterised by contestation between Zanu PF and the foreign-backed MDC that has been driving the regime change agenda since its inception in 1999.

“The tension was largely fueled by the Government’s pro-majority policies such as the land reform programme, through which Government compulsorily acquired land from the minority white former farmers and redistributed to the black majority.

“This tension led to the disengagement of mostly countries in the EU in protest of the dispossession of land from their kith and kin. Since then relations got worse until recently when the Government of the Second Republic came into office,” she said.

The minister said President Mnangagwa had led a re-engagement drive that was starting to bear fruit as seen in improving political and economic relations.

“These efforts that are being undertaken under the popular ‘Zimbabwe is open for business mantra’, are also aimed at revitalising the investment climate in the country and attract the much needed foreign direct investment,” Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said.