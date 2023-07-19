Leprosy in Zimbabwe: Is the medieval disease making an unwelcome return?

The disease was technically eliminated as a public health threat three decades ago, meaning its prevalence in the southern African nation was considered to be less than one case per 10,000 people.

But in 2020, some 15 cases were suddenly detected, the majority of which were found in traditional leprosy hotspots in southwestern Zimbabwe. In reality, nearly 300 other infections may have flown under the radar, according to research from 2015 which showed there are, typically, 19 hidden cases of the disease for every diagnosis.

The following year, only three cases were detected, but it’s believed disruption from the pandemic, which impacted rural health resources and limited the screening of communities, masked the true number of infections present in the country.

In response to a feared rise in leprosy, the government is now on high alert, says Donald Mujiri, a spokesperson for Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Health and Child Care, with work underway to provide a clear epidemiological picture of what is unfolding in the country.

“[We] strengthened the disability prevention and rehabilitation services and improved information, education and communication activities in the communities to improve self-reporting to primary health centres and reduction of stigma,” Mr Mujiri told The Telegraph.

The Health Ministry, he added, now screens all household contacts of new cases for early detection before symptoms appear.

“For household contacts, immediate and annual examinations are recommended for at least five years after last contact with a person who is infectious.”

New cases uncovered

Nonetheless, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently warned that Zimbabwe “remains vulnerable [to leprosy] due to socio-economic factors such as poverty, overcrowding and poor nutrition which still favor transmission of leprosy infection.”

The country is not alone. Elsewhere in Africa, Mozambique and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are also facing rising cases of leprosy, according to Dr Abdoulaye Marega, a leprosy expert at Lurio University in Mozambique.

In the DRC, cases rose from 3,385 in 2020 to 4,148 in 2021, while Mozambique recorded 3,135 in 2021, up from 3,083 in the previous year.

Dr Marega, who has done extensive research on leprosy in Africa, told The Telegraph that, across the continent, there was a lack of early screening and multi-drug therapy, limited prophylactic treatment for the contacts of confirmed patients, and poor monitoring and surveillance of resistant or relapsing cases.

“There is a need to train health professionals in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of neglected tropical skin diseases in an integrated approach,” Dr Marega said.

The Leprosy Mission England and Wales, an organisation which supports leprosy work in affected countries across the world, said the number of diagnoses started rising in 2021 as Covid-19 lockdowns were lifted and detection work resumed.

“Worryingly the number of people diagnosed with ‘visible’ and non-reversible disabilities has also risen, indicating that leprosy was diagnosed too late,” Charlotte Walker, a spokesperson for the charity said.

“The situation will only have worsened during the pandemic. Lockdowns and scarce access to healthcare has seen leprosy patients go without a diagnosis and treatment and left at a high risk of developing disabilities.”