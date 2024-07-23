‘Let Sadc Summit leapfrog industrialisation agenda’ 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa hands over the national flag to Dr Lilian Chaminuka, the widow of Brigadier-General (Rtd) Dr Michael Chaminuka at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

INDUSTRY, commerce and other stakeholders in the private sector should leverage on the forthcoming Sadc Summit and preceding events to leapfrog the country’s ongoing industrialisation and modernisation agenda and accelerate the realisation of an upper middle class income economy by 2030, President Mnangagwa has said.

He made the remarks yesterday while addressing mourners gathered at the National Heroes Acre for the burial of national hero Brigadier-General (Retired) Dr Michael Chaminuka, whose Chimurenga name was “Cde Pepukai Hondo”, who died in Harare on July 13, 2024.

President Mnangagwa also conveyed his condolences to the Mutanda family following the death of Brigadier-General (Retired) Lameck Mutanda in the United Kingdom on May 22.

Brig-Gen Mutanda, who was buried in the UK, was declared a national hero posthumously.

President Mnangagwa expressed satisfaction with preparations for the 44th Sadc Summit to be held in Harare next month, where Zimbabwe is set to assume the chairmanship.

“Zimbabwe is a maturing constitutional democracy, focused on promoting and consolidating our position in the comity of nations.

“I commend the Government and people of our country who are accelerating preparations and works related to the hosting of the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, where we will assume chairmanship.

“The historic event is preceded by the SADC Industrialisation Week, which will be running next, from the 28th of July to 2nd of August. Industry, commerce and institutions of higher education as well as our entrepreneurs, innovators, micro, small and medium enterprises are encouraged to leverage on this event to further leap-frog our country’s ongoing industrialisation and modernisation drive.

“Meanwhile, I, call upon all the stakeholders, including the private sector, to partner my administration and our local authorities to enhance the environmental ambience, cleanliness and beauty of our cities in preparation for the summit, and indeed into the future. I, equally, encourage all Zimbabweans to continue working hard to ensure a peaceful, safe and welcoming environment for our visiting delegates. With unity of purpose across the various sectors, let us collectively bear the weighty responsibility which hosting this important Summit entails.”

The President said Zimbabweans should never forget the country’s long protracted and arduous war history which should be kept alive for future generations.

“A people who do not know their history are like trees without roots. This history must, therefore, continue to inspire us as we harness the many opportunities and ward-off the challenges that we may face as we march on to realise Vision 2030. We are forever emboldened by our philosophy ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatirwa nevene vayo. Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,”’ he said.

Brig-Gen Chaminuka, said President Mnangagwa, was one of the cadres who risked their lives, crossing into neighbouring countries like Mozambique to join the liberation struggle.

“The journey to foreign bases in our neighbouring countries was not easy. The young cadres walked long distances often at night, through difficult terrain, with dangerous wild animals, crossing crocodile infested rivers and borders manned by Rhodesian soldiers and laced with land mines. They were emboldened by the hope of a free Zimbabwe,” he said.

“The late Retired Brigadier General bequeaths to the nation a rich heritage and inspirational legacy of hard work, discipline, and professionalism. The current generation of officers, men and women in our country’s security services

are challenged to emulate such a culture of excellence, commitment to duty and focus on results, as demonstrated by our late National Hero and his contemporaries.”

Born on January 2, 1962, under Chief Nematombo in Hurungwe District, Mashonaland West Province, Brig-Gen Chaminuka did his primary education at Kapfunde Primary School from 1969 in Hurungwe and was later enrolled for secondary education at St Columbus Secondary School in Honde Valley.

During his Form 2, the school was closed by the racist Smith regime as many of the students had crossed the border into Mozambique to join the Liberation Struggle.

The cowardly strategies by the settler administration were futile and did not impede nor dampen the determination by many young revolutionaries to join the liberation struggle, President Mnangagwa added.

The then young Michael moved to St Johns Secondary School (Chikwaka) in Goromonzi District before suspending his studies in late 1977, and crossed into Mozambique to join his contemporaries in the Liberation Struggle.

He arrived at Doroi camp and after several months, he was selected for initial training at Tembwe Base 2 in 1978.

On completion, the late Brigadier General was further selected for a military medical training course in Chimoio under the tutorship of one of the country’s long serving national leaders and ZANU PF party Elder, Dr Sydney Sekeramayi.

After the medical training course, Brigadier General Chaminuka was deployed to the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA) National Pharmacy in Mozambique and would ensure that medicines and related sundries were constantly available to support those injured in the operational zones.

Brig-Gen Chaminuka and his fellow comrades in the pharmacy division had to meticulously execute their duties by checking and testing medicines for poisonous substances before dispatch to the operational zones.

This prevented fatalities of liberation fighters at the front.

At ceasefire in 1979, the late Retired Brigadier General and his fellow comrades remained in Mozambique protecting the Pharmaceutical Warehouse, and ready for any relapse into war and fighting.

President Mnangagwa said when it became clear that independence was certain, the late Cde ‘Pepukai Hondo,’ joined other comrades at Echo Assembly Point in Nyanga in 1980 before being transferred to Tongogara Assembly Point in Chipinge.

He was later attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on 5 January 1981 and deployed to serve under Headquarters 1 Infantry Brigade in Bulawayo Province.

During his illustrious career in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, the late General Officer held several challenging appointments which include; Directing Staff at the Zimbabwe Staff College; Director Military Intelligence Department (MID) at Army Headquarters; and, Director Business Development at the Zimbabwe National Defence University.

He also served as a Personal Staff Officer to then Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, now Vice President, General Constantino Chiwenga.

He was a recognised academic in the fields of Defence and Strategic Studies, as well as International Relations having acquired a Doctorate in Philosophy (Ethics) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, in South Africa.

Some of the medals he won included the Liberation Medal; Ten Years’ Service Medal; Long and Exemplary Service Medal; the Mozambique Campaign Medal; the Democratic Republic of Congo Campaign Medal; the United Nations Commendation Medal and Grand Officer of the Zimbabwe of Merit award.

President Mnangagwa commended the great work by the two national heroes, Cde Chaminuka and Cde Mutanda.

“I call upon the Chaminuka and Mutanda families to find comfort and solace from the great works that were done by these patriotic sons of Zimbabwe. Our prayers and deepest sympathies are with you during this trying and difficult period. I say to the late national heroes, Brigadier General Retired Michael Chaminuka and Brigadier General Retired Lameck Mutanda, you will be remembered for your invaluable contributions to the liberation struggle and service to our country,” he said.

The event was attended by Vice President Chiwenga, Cabinet Ministers, Service Chiefs, diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe, friends and relatives.