Letter to my people: Chivayo scandals expose depth of rot 

My Dear People

In a normal country, the stunning revelations that convicted fraudster Wicknell Chivayo pocketed over R800 million from a controversial tender by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) would have led to a prompt response by law enforcement agents.

Yet in our Zimbabwe, it is life as usual for the suspected criminal.

In fact, during the week the scandal exploded on mainstream and social media, Chivayo was splashing thousands of dollars on luxury cars for different people, including a respected cleric.

According to records from South Africa’s Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), Mthuli Ncube’s ministry paid over R1.1 billion to Ren-Form, a company based in the neighbouring country that was awarded contracts to supply materials ahead of the 2023 elections.

Over R800 million of that money immediately found its way into the bank accounts of companies owned by Chivayo, who has close links with Ngwena. FIC records showed that the transactions happened between April 5, 2023 and May 16, 2024.

The findings were shared with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit, South African Revenue Services and South African Police Service “for urgent attention and commencement of investigation.”

What is clear is that on the Zimbabwean side there would be no investigation as long as Ngwena is in charge.

When the alleged Zec tender scam first came to light through a leaked audio recording of a conversation between Chivayo and his erstwhile business partners Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) said it was ready to arrest the so-called businessman who boasts that he is Ngwena’s son.

The script, however, quickly changed and Zacc went after Chimombe and Mpofu who under normal circumstances should have been treated as whistleblowers, were thrown behind bars.

In July the duo would be clocking a year in pre-trial detention.

Meanwhile, Ngwena describes Chivayo as a philanthropist and his source of unexplained wealth is none of his business!

As if the Zec scandal was not enough, leaked documents showed that since Ngwena’s administration came into power through that cowardly coup, Chivayo has been handed government contracts worth over US$500 million.

Most of the contracts were from the Office of the President and Cabinet.

What we clearly learnt from the leaks is that fish rots from the head and there is no hope for this country as long as the coup cabal is in charge.

Munopengaaaaaaaaaaaa

Ngwena’s desperation to please Donald Trump has reached embarrassing levels.

When Trump started his mass deportations, Ngwena was quick to celebrate and said Zimbabwe was ready to receive its citizens who are facing deportation from the United States after escaping poverty created by his ruining party.

A week ago, Trump imposed new tariffs on Zimbabwean products and Ngwena responded by suspending all tariffs on goods imported from the United States.

He claimed the gesture was aimed at fostering stronger bilateral trade ties between the two countries.

In response, officials from Trump’s administration say the gesture by countries such as Zimbabwe to remove tariffs on goods manufactured in the US mean nothing to them.

It is not surprising that Zimbabwe has become a butt of jokes even in the US. Ngwena’s suspension of tariffs does not make sense from whatever angle you look at it.

His position is at variance with that of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) where he is the chairperson. A week after his post on X, Sadc issued a statement expressing concern about the US tariffs.

In a statement, Sadc said it was carrying out “a detailed assessment of the impact of the global geopolitical developments on the different sectors of the region, for consideration by an extraordinary meeting of the Sadc Council of Ministers to be held in June 2025.”

Zimbabwe as the current chairperson would be expected to lead that process yet Ngwena has already pronounced himself on the matter.

There can never be worse demonstration of leadership failure than Zimbabwe’s capitulation to Trump and this explains why we found ourselves in a deep hole as a country. There is a huge leadership deficit.

The coup cabal cannot even learn from China despite all the public posturing. China has been leading the global fightback against the Trump madness and it is winning.

Someone needs to advise Ngwena that no matter how much he tries to court favour from Trump, the US is not changing its position on Zimbabwe anytime soon, especially when the country remains infested with zvigananda.

Munopengaaaaaaaa

The Generari has been saying all the right things about what is wrong about this country.

Remember it was him who started the crusade against the leeches that are bleeding this country dry. Last week, he was at it again as he railed against people that have personalised this country.

Generari said: “We should also remember that in Zimbabwe, everybody fought for the liberation of this country, from mothers who cooked, the chimbwidos and mujibhas (war collaborators) who took the food to fighters and relayed information to freedom fighters (respectively),” Chiwenga said.

“We all fought for the liberation of the country and that should always be ingrained in our memories and minds and no one should attempt to rub that off.

“Everybody fought for a brighter future for all Zimbabweans.”

Those words are pregnant with meaning and the intended audience must have received them with some trepidation. Kumagumo kunenyaya!

Munopengaaaaaaaaaa

