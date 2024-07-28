Source: Leverage on gastronomy tourism for economic growth — President | The Sunday Mail

President Mnangagwa

Sunday Mail Reporter

GASTRONOMY TOURISM holds immense potential to drive economic growth, foster sustainability and promote inclusivity across Africa, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing the inaugural United Nations Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa in Victoria Falls on Friday, President Mnangagwa said there was need for robust strategies to elevate Africa as a premier gastronomy tourism destination by expanding offerings such as themed tour packages, vibrant food festivals and immersive cooking classes.

“Gastronomy tourism offers enormous potential to propel the growth of local, national and regional economies, while enhancing sustainability and inclusion towards the realisation of Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

“More so, as food often comprises about 30 percent of tourist expenditures, while the industry creates local opportunities for jobs and community empowerment.

“In order for us to fully benefit from gastronomy tourism, I challenge stakeholders in the sector to continually innovate by developing new products and services.

“Robust strategies should be implemented to scale up the promotion of gastronomy-related tour packages, food festivals and cooking classes, among others, to make Africa an attractive gastronomy tourism destination.”

He said the internet was being utilised as a powerful tool for advertising and marketing, especially in the travel, tourism and hospitality sector.

“Riding on the wide use of ICT (information and communication technology), we must see more people from the continent hosting food shows on contemporary media platforms to advance our unique cuisines,” he added.

“In the case of Zimbabwe, the gastronomy tourism has grown and remains anchored on grassroots initiatives.

“Recently, under the leadership of the First Lady, Dr Mnangagwa, and her teams, in her capacity as the patron of the tourism and hospitality industry, traditional cookout competitions were rolled out in our country’s provinces. These culminated in regional cookout competitions and have seen some of the contestants developing marketable products for both the local and international markets.”

Gastronomy tourism, he added, has been identified as a key driver for the transformation of economies, community empowerment and a catalyst for cultural branding.

To sustainably grow the tourism and hospitality sector, said the President, the Government has developed a cluster-based strategy, with gastronomy tourism being part of the culture and heritage cluster.

“Central to gastronomy tourism is a thriving agriculture sector,” he continued.

“It is, therefore, imperative that, as we grow this gastronomy tourism sub-sector, Africa must be a continent able to feed itself.

“Likewise, let us be proud of utilising our flora and fauna, for their rich herbal, medical and high nutritional benefits.

“In addition to the cluster-based strategy, Zimbabwe has embraced the heritage-based tourism philosophy, which focuses on the benefits arising from our unique environment, as well as traditions, culture and norms.

“Synergies among stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality industry, including with culinary experts and local communities, are being strengthened to identify and promote locally authentic dishes, traditional cooking methods and local ingredients.”